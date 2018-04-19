Honor 10 with dual-rear cameras launched: Price, specs and more

New Delhi: Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the Honor 10 at an event in Shanghai, China on Thursday. The Honor 10 will make its global debut in London on May 15.

The Honor 10 bears ‘notch’ on the front display, taking que from Huawei's P20 series. The phone has been launched in three colours – black, teal blue and a Twilight colour. The Honor 10 house dual-rear cameras and a 24MP front camera. 3,400 mAh battery.

The phone features a 5.84-inch full-HD LCD display with screen resolution of 1080x2280 pixels. Powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor, the phone comes with 6GB RAM.

The phone's 6GB RAM + 64GB variant has been priced at CNY 2,599 (Approximately Rs 27,500 )and 6GB + 128GB variant will come at CNY (Approximately Rs 31,500).

There is no official word on the launch of the phone in India. It may be recalled that Honor had launched the bezel-less View 10 smartphone with an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled chipset in India in January at Rs 29,999.

The phone with Kirin 970 chipset features AI-powered "Real-Time Scene" and "Object Recognition" technology.

Honor View 10 is equipped with a high-definition 16MP + 20MP dual-lens camera with F/1.8 wide aperture and 2-in-1 PDAF automatic focusing, enabling users to take professional photos. The device supports storage expansion up to 256GB via microSD.

AI-accelerated Microsoft Translator software delivers instantaneous translation without you needing to be online. New Kirin 970's powerful NPU claims to make translation more than 500 per cent faster than other smartphones running the same app.