Honor 6X with dual camera setup all set to be launched in India today

New Delhi: Huawei brand Honor is all set to launch the Honor 6X in India on Monday.

The phone will be launched at an event in Delhi at 12 pm.

The USP of the phone lies in its unlocking speed. Honor's India twitter handle, announcing the launch of the phone said that the phone can be unlocked in just 0.3 seconds.

#1DayToGo & you will be able to unlock your #SWAGphoneHonor6X in just 0.3 seconds even if your finger is wet. :) Arriving tomorrow @amazonIN pic.twitter.com/sbtlLPxWB0 — Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) January 23, 2017

Check out the key features of the Honor 6X

It comes with a 5.50-inch touchscreen display and has a resolution of 1080 pixels by 1920 pixels.

- The smartphone flaunts 2.5D curved glass on top and it is powered by a Kirin 655 octa-core processor.

- The phone comes with 3GB of RAM.

- Huawei Honor 6X has 32GB of internal storage. You can expand it to 128GB via a microSD card.

- The phone has a 12-megapixel auto-focus snapper with PDAF support and an additional 2-megapixel sensor.

- 8-megapixel front shooter.

- It runs Android 6.0 and is powered by a 3340mAh non removable battery.

- The phone measures 150.90 x 72.60 x 8.20 and weighs 162.00 grams.

- It is a dual SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone. It accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM.

- As for the connectivity options, it include Wi-Fi, GPS and Bluetooth.

- It features a fingerprint sensor at the back, It can unlock the device in 0.3 seconds.