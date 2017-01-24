Honor 6X with dual camera setup launched in India at Rs 12,999; available exclusively on Amazon

New Delhi: Huawei brand Honor on Tuesday launched the much anticipated Honor 6X in India.

The 3GB variant of the phone will be priced at at Rs 12,999 while the 4GB variant will come at Rs 15,999.

The Honor 6X will be exclusively avaiable on Amazon. Registration of the phone is open and it will go on first flash sale on February 2 at 2 PM.

The smartphone will be available in three colours – Gold, Silver and Grey.

Check out the key features of the Honor 6X

- It comes with a 5.5-inch touchscreen display and has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

- The smartphone flaunts 2.5D curved glass on top and it is powered by a Kirin 655 octa-core processor.

- The phone comes in two variants –3GB of RAM having 32 GB storage and 4GB RAM having 64 GB storage.

- The phone has a 12-megapixel auto-focus snapper with PDAF support and an additional 2-megapixel sensor.

- 8-megapixel front shooter.

- It runs Android 6.0 and is powered by a 3340mAh non removable battery.

- The phone measures 150.90 x 72.60 x 8.20 and weighs 162.00 grams.

- It is a dual SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone. It accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM.

- As for the connectivity options, it include Wi-Fi, GPS and Bluetooth.

It features a fingerprint sensor at the back, It can unlock the device in 0.3 seconds.