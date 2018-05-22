Honor 7A and Honor 7C likely to be launched today: Live streaming, specs and more

New Delhi: Huawei sub-brand Honor is expected to launch two new smartphones in the Honor 7 series on Tuesday.

The two smartphones would most likely be Honor 7A and Honor 7C. Huawei will launch both the smartphones at an event at 11:30 am. You can watch the live stream here.

The Honor 7 series smartphones will be launched in the affordable segment and will reportedly be pitted against Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi Note 5.

Reports say, the Honor 7A will feature a 5.7-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 430 processor, 3GB RAM coupled with 32GB internal memory. The Honor 7C on the other hand will feature a 5.99-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 450 processor, 3GB/4GB RAM clubbed with 32GB/64GB storage.

Both the phones will come with 13MP + 2MP dual rear cameras and an 8MP front shooter, 3000mAh battery and fingerprint sensor on the back.

Earlier this month Honor 10 with artificial intelligence, 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM was launched in India Rs 32,999.

The phone comes with aurora glass that provides radiance from every angle, the 24MP and 16MP rear, dual-lens camera fitted with artificial intelligence lets the user take photographs with never-seen clarity.