Honor 7A, Honor 7C launched in India: Price, specs and more

New Delhi: Huawei sub-brand Honor on Tuesday launched two new smartphones in the Honor 7 series –Honor 7A and Honor 7C.

Honor 7C will be available in 2 memory variants: 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB. Honor 7C (3+32GB) will be available at Rs 9,999 and the 4+64GB variant will come at Rs 11,999. The smartphones will be available exclusively on Amazon.

The Honor 7A on the other hand will be available on Flipkart. The device with 3+32GB storage has been priced at Rs 8,999. Honor 7A comes in three colours- Gold, Blue and Black.

The Honor 7A features a 5.7-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 430 processor, 3GB RAM coupled with 32GB internal memory. The Honor 7C on the other hand will feature a 5.99-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 450 processor, 3GB/4GB RAM clubbed with 32GB/64GB storage.

Both the phones come with 13MP + 2MP dual rear cameras and an 8MP front shooter, 3000mAh battery and fingerprint sensor on the back.

Earlier this month Honor 10 with artificial intelligence, 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM was launched in India Rs 32,999.

The phone comes with aurora glass that provides radiance from every angle, the 24MP and 16MP rear, dual-lens camera fitted with artificial intelligence lets the user take photographs with never-seen clarity.