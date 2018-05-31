Honor 7C first flash sale begins today: All you want to know

New Delhi: Honor, the e-brand of Huawei, on Thursday announced that one of its most affordable dual-lens smartphones - the Honor 7C, will be available exclusively on Amazon on Thursday.

The phone will go on its first flash at 12 noon on Amazon. Honor 7C will be available in 2 memory variants: 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB. Honor 7C (3+32GB) will be available at Rs 9,999 and the 4+64GB variant will come at Rs 11,999.

The phone will also be available at 'No Cost' EMI. Customers can also avail Rs 2200 Cashback and 100 GB Additional 4G Data with an exclusive Jio offer.

Honor 7C comes with a 5.99 inch FullView display offering a pixel density of 268ppi, 75.4 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 16M colors. The phone comes with Smart Face Unlock feature, Snapdragon 450 processor, 3GB/4GB RAM clubbed with 32GB/64GB storage.

Packed with a 13 MP + 2 MP dual rear camera system and an 8 MP front camera with soft selfie lighting flash, the Honor 7C comes with 3000mAh battery.

The Honor 7C was launched alongside Honor 7A in India. Honor 7A was sold out within 120 seconds after being offered on first flash sale on Flipkart on Tuesday. The Honor 7A features a 5.7-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 430 processor, 3GB RAM coupled with 32GB internal memory, face unlock and fast fingerprint scanner. The device is Packed with a 13 MP + 2 MP dual rear camera system and an 8 MP front camera with soft selfie lighting flash.