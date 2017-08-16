close
Honor 8 Pro wins 'EISA Consumer Smartphone Award'

EISA called the device as "a fitting tribute to the innovative engineering and great performance from Honor".

IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 13:22
Honor 8 Pro wins &#039;EISA Consumer Smartphone Award&#039;

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone brand Huawei`s Honor 8 Pro has been accorded with `European Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) Consumer Smartphone 2017-2018` award, the company announced on Wednesday.

EISA called the device as "a fitting tribute to the innovative engineering and great performance from Honor".

"We are thrilled to receive the `EISA Consumer Smartphone 2017 - 2018`. This prestigious accolade represents a solid recognition from the industry - not only for the Honor 8 Pro but also for the wider Honor brand," George Zhao, President of Honor, said in a statement.

"Despite the competitive smartphone market space, the Honor 8 Pro stood out from the crowd and has been extremely well-received by millennials, which has reinforced our confidence to develop further trend-setting devices which excel in design and performance for millennials around the globe," Zhao added.

Priced at Rs 29,999, the 6GB `Honor 8 Pro` with fourth generation 12MP dual-lens camera system was launched last month in India.

Honor 8 Pro has a 5.7-inch display, 128GB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB, boasts a 2K quad HD display and houses 4,000mAh battery.

The device runs on the latest premium flagship Kirin 960 processor and an all-new EMUI 5.1 software. The duel-SIM smartphone that runs Android 7.0 Nougat-based EMUI 5 comes with 8MP selfie camera.

Globally, Huawei witnessed 35 percent growth (YOY) in revenue in 2016, with 139 million smartphone shipments. In the first quarter of 2017, the company shipped 34.55 million units in 74 countries.

 

