Honor 8 Pro with 4th generation camera coming to India in July

New Delhi: Taking the smartphone camera technology to a new level, Chinese smartphone major Huawei, under its popular Honor brand, is set to bring "Honor 8 Pro" in India that will house 4th generation duel-lens camera.

Scheduled to be launched in the first half of July, "Honor 8 pro" may be priced around Rs 37,000 (which is its approximate price in the European market).

The 12MP duel-lens camera in "Honor 8 Pro" brings together best-in-class hardware and software -- from optical lenses to sensors and image processing algorithms, empowering users to capture high-quality images.

"The two lenses work in tandem to deliver the perfect shot -- the monochrome lens captures a black-and-white image with incredible depth of detail while RGB lens ensures vivid colour reproduction. The sophisticated software brings the best of two worlds together," Allen Wang, Director, Product Centre, Huawei India Consumer Business Group, told IANS.

The camera`s wide aperture range delivers DSLR-like depth of field effects for both photo and video shooting.

"Our 4th generation camera setup in `Honor 8 Pro` will bring our years of expertise in the dual-camera setup and impeccable capturing capabilities to the Indian consumers," Wang added.

"In this industry, we need to constantly innovate to serve our customers better. Our focus is to bridge innovation and technology, create an elite ecosystem of industry visionaries and offer products that significantly enhance the way people connect with one another," Wang told IANS.

"As part of our strategy, we will leverage on our innovations to shape the next era of consumer technology," he added.