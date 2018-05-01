Honor 9 Lite up for sale on Flipkart –Price, specs and more

New Delhi: Honor 9 Lite with face unlock feature will be up for flash sale in India on Tuesday. The Honor 9 Lite is the smaller version of the Honor 9 that was launched in June last year as a sequel to Honor 8 Pro.

Priced at Rs 10,999, the smartphone will go on sale on Flipkart at 12pm.

Features of Honor 9 Lite

The all-new Honor 9 Lite will be available in three elegant shades- Sapphire Blue, Glacier Grey and Midnight Black.

Runing EMUI 8.0-based on Android 8.0 Oreo, the Honor 9 Lite sports HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC. The phone features a 5.65 inch thin-bezel full view FHD+ display with 428 ppi. It comes in a dual 2.5D glass build both at the front and back supported by an aluminium frame.

The Honor 9 Lite boasts of four cameras. It features a 13-megapixel primary and 2-megapixel secondary camera on both the sides. The rear camera setup is coupled with PDAF and LED flash module. It houses 3000mAh battery under the hood.

The device will be available in two variants --one with 3GB and 32GB memory and the other with 4GB ram and 64GB memory.