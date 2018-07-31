हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Huawei

Honor 9N first flash sale begins today: Price, launch offers and more

The Honor 9N will be available in two color variants –Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black.

Honor 9N first flash sale begins today: Price, launch offers and more

New Delhi: Honor, Huawei's e-brand for digital natives, has announced the first flash sale of its newly launched Honor 9N smartphone.

The Honor 9N flash sale will kick off at 12PM on exclusively on Flipkart on Tuesday. The smartphone comes in two storage variants –4GB RAM + 64GB at Rs 13,999 and 4GB RAM + 128GB at Rs 17,999. The Honor 9N will be available in two color variants –Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black.

Honor India has tweeted:

Customers can avail Rs 2,200 Cashback and 100 GB additional 4G Data and upto Rs 1,200 Myntra vouchers with an exclusive Jio Offer.

Honor 9N is equipped with narrow Notch Display design with 14.84cm, 2280x1080 FHD+ resolution with 19:9 aspect ratio and 79 percent screen to body ratio for more screen space with minimum bezel experience. The phone is built with 12 layer of premium glass rear design which allows it to have a smooth, mirror-like finish.

The primary camera is equipped fast focusing technology (PDAF) and the 'Bokeh Effect'. The 16MP front selfie camera with 4 in 1 light fusion technology allows users to click those perfect selfies in any given light conditions.

Tags:
HuaweiHonor 9XHonor 9NHonor 9N featuresHonor 9N India launchFlipkart

