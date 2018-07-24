हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Huawei

Honor 9N launched in India: Price, specs, availability and more

The phone will be available exclusively on Flipkart on July 31 from 12 noon.

New Delhi: Huawei sub-brand Honor launched one of its most affordable Notch phones in the company's price segment - Honor 9N – in India on Tuesday.

The Honor 9N with 3+32GB storage has been priced at Rs 11,999; 4+64GB model has been priced at Rs 13,999 and the 4+128GB model has been priced at 17,999.

Honor 9N, comes with a narrow Notch Display design offering users a bezel-less experience. The unique 19:9 Full View Notch display design provides more screen size which is used for displaying additional information like date, time, battery statics and other apps notifications. It is inspired by water droplet design, Honor said.

Honor 9N houses 2.5D Curved glass design with 12 layers of premium glass with a Nano coating finish. It houses 13MP+2MP rear camera and a 16MP front camera , multifunctional fingerprint unlock, 3D face contouring, smart beautification and gender beautification features.

The Honor 9N will be available in four colours- Lavender Purple, Robin Egg Blue, Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black.

