Huawei

Honor 9N launching in India today: Watch live streaming here

Honor will launch the phone at an event in Delhi at 11.30 am.

Honor 9N launching in India today: Watch live streaming here

New Delhi: Huawei sub-brand Honor is all set to launch one of its most affordable Notch phones in the company's price segment - Honor 9N – in India on Tuesday. The phone will be available exclusively on Flipkart.

Honor will launch the phone at an event in Delhi at 11.30 am. You can watch the live streaming of the event here.

Honor has tweeted:

The company has also roped in bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Kalki Koechlin and Rajkumar Rao with the latest #NoOrdinaryBeauty campaign for its upcoming Honor 9N.

The phone will be available exclusively on Flipkart. Honor 9N, will come with a narrow Notch Display design offering users a bezel-less experience.

The unique Notch FullView display design provides more screen size which is used for displaying additional information like date, time, battery statics and other apps notifications. Inspired by water droplet design.

Honor 9N will also come with a 2.5D Curved glass design with 12 layers of premium glass with a Nano coating finish.

