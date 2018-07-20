हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Huawei

Honor 9N with 2.5D curved glass design to be available exclusively on Flipkart

Honor 9N, set to be launched in India on July 24 will come with a narrow Notch Display design offering users a bezel-less experience.

Honor 9N with 2.5D curved glass design to be available exclusively on Flipkart
Representational image

New Delhi: Huawei sub-brand Honor on Friday said that one of its most affordable Notch phones in the company's price segment - Honor 9N - will be available exclusively on Flipkart.

Honor 9N, set to be launched in India on July 24 will come with a narrow Notch Display design offering users a bezel-less experience.

The unique Notch FullView display design provides more screen size which is used for displaying additional information like date, time, battery statics and other apps notifications. Inspired by water droplet design.

Honor 9N will also come with a 2.5D Curved glass design with 12 layers of premium glass with a Nano coating finish.

Honor has posted a growth of 146 percent and captured the fifth position with 3% market share in the Indian smartphone market, the company claims.

HuaweiHonor 9XHonor 9NHonor 9N featuresHonor 9N India launchFlipkart

