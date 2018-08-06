हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Honor Play India launch

Honor Play launched in India today, to go on sale at 4 pm today

The device has a powerful Kirin 970 CPU accompanied by the new turbo GPU.

Honor Play launched in India today, to go on sale at 4 pm today

New Delhi: Huawei sub-brand Honor launched gaming-centric 'Honor Play' smartphone in India on Monday.

Priced at Rs 19,999 (4+64GB), the device will go on sale at 4 pm today on Amazon. The 6GB RAM variant of the phone has been priced at Rs 23,999.

Honor Play is one of the first phones to feature the turbo GPU technology for gaming and overall performance. The device has a powerful Kirin 970 CPU accompanied by the new turbo GPU.

It comes with 4D Gaming Experience with Smart Shock. Honor Play’s AI has the capability of real-time image and sound recognition with 3D sound effect.

Here are the key specs of the Honor Play

  • 6.3-inch screen
  • 2340 x 1080 (FHD+) screen resolution
  • Kirin 970 AI Chipset
  • 4 x 2.36 GHz + 4 x 1.8 GHz
  • EMUI 8.2
  • 4GB/6GB RAM
  • 16MP Front camera
  • 16MP + 2MP AI (PDAF) Rear camera
  • 3750mAh Lithium polymer battery
  • 64 GB Memory, expandable up to 256GB
  • Android 8.1.0(Android Oreo)
  • Fingerprint sensor, Proximity sensor

 

Tags:
Honor Play India launchHuaweihonorHonor PlayHonor Play India flash saleHonor Play Amazon

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close