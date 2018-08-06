हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Honor Play live streaming

Honor Play launching in India today: Where to watch Live Stream

The smartphone will be an Amazon exclusive and will be on sale from Monday at 4 pm onwards.

Honor Play launching in India today: Where to watch Live Stream

New Delhi: Honor Play is all set to launch in India on Monday at an event in New Delhi. The launch event will kick off at 11:45am.

Honor will live stream the event via Facebook and Youtube

“Viewers watching the livestream of the Honor Play launch can participate in an exciting contest wherein they have to take a screenshot every time they see the #CrazyFastCrazySmart flash on their screens and share it in the comments section of the contest post of Honor India's Facebook & Twitter pages,” Honor said in a statement.

The smartphone will be an Amazon exclusive and will be on sale from Monday at 4 pm onwards.

Honor Play is one of the first phones to feature the turbo GPU technology for gaming and overall performance. The device has a powerful Kirin 970 CPU accompanied by the new turbo GPU.

The company on July 24 launched "Honor 9N" that comes with notch "Full View" display and 19:9 aspect ratio.

The phone comes in three storage variants -- 3GB RAM +32GB internal storage at Rs 11,999, 4GB RAM +64GB onboard storage at Rs 13,999 and 4GB RAM+128GB internal storage variant at Rs 17,999.

With 188 percent growth, Honor was one of the fastest growing brand in India in the second quarter, registering a 3 percent market share at the fifth place in Q2 2018, said Counterpoint Research in its latest report.

Tags:
Honor Play live streamingHuaweihonorHonor PlayHonor Play India launchHonor Play Amazon

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close