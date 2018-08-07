हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Honor Play sale

Honor Play to be up for sale on Wednesday: All you want to know

It comes with 4D Gaming Experience with Smart Shock.

New Delhi: The gaming-centric Honor Play smartphone will be up for grabs once again on Wednesday. The phone will be available on Amazon at 12 pm.

Honor India tweeted:

Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the Honor Play on Monday at Rs 19,999. The 6GB RAM variant of the phone has been priced at Rs 23,999.

Honor Play is one of the first phones to feature the turbo GPU technology for gaming and overall performance. The device has a powerful Kirin 970 CPU accompanied by the new turbo GPU.

Honor Play was sold within 5 minutes of being put on sale on Monday on Amazon.

It comes with 4D Gaming Experience with Smart Shock. Honor Play’s AI has the capability of real-time image and sound recognition with 3D sound effect.

Here are the key specs of the Honor Play

    6.3-inch screen
    2340 x 1080 (FHD+) screen resolution
    Kirin 970 AI Chipset
    4 x 2.36 GHz + 4 x 1.8 GHz
    EMUI 8.2
    4GB/6GB RAM
    16MP Front camera
    16MP + 2MP AI (PDAF) Rear camera
    3750mAh Lithium polymer battery
    64 GB Memory, expandable up to 256GB
    Android 8.1.0(Android Oreo)
    Fingerprint sensor, Proximity sensor

 

