हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Honor 9N

Honor ropes in bollywood celebrities for NoOrdinaryBeauty Campaign for Honor 9N

Honor 9N, slated to be launched on Wednesday, comes with a top notch display and rear dual-lens camera.

Honor ropes in bollywood celebrities for NoOrdinaryBeauty Campaign for Honor 9N

New Delhi: Honor, the sub-brand of Huawei, roped in bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Kalki Koechlin and Rajkumar Rao with the latest #NoOrdinaryBeauty campaign for its upcoming smartphone Honor 9N

Honor 9N, slated to be launched on Wednesday, comes with a top notch display and rear dual-lens camera. The company is also introducing two interesting new shades that are robin egg blue and lavender purple.

The unique Notch FullView display design provides more screen size which is used for displaying additional information like date, time, battery statics and other apps notifications. Inspired by water droplet design.

Honor 9N will also come with a 2.5D Curved glass design with 12 layers of premium glass with a Nano coating finish.

Honor has posted a growth of 146 percent and captured the fifth position with 3% market share in the Indian smartphone market, the company claims.

Tags:
Honor 9NHonor 9N launchHonor 9N India launchHonor 9N specs

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close