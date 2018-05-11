Honor's 5 latest phones to be available at up to Rs 7,000 discount on Flipkart, Amazon sale

New Delhi: : Chinese handset maker Honor has said that 5 of its latest smartphones are available at up to Rs 7,000 discount on the upcoming Flipkart and Amazon sale.

The phones Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7X, Honor View 10, Honor 9i and Honor 8 Pro will be available at 10 percent cashback.

The Huawei sub-brand has announced its strategic partnership with Flipkart and Amazon for their upcoming shopping festivals.

The sale will begin on both Flipkart and Amazon starting May 13. Flipkart is holding the 'Big Shopping Days' while Amazon will be hosting the 'Summer Sale'.

Customers can get 10 perecnt cashback from ICICI Bank, credit and debit cards on Amazon and HDFC Bank credit and debit cards for Flipkart deals.

Speaking on the association P Sanjeev, Vice President, Huawei Consumer Business Group, said, "Partnerships like these 'Flipkart Big Shopping Days' and 'Amazon Summer Sale' offer us a great opportunity to reach to more consumers and strengthen our connect with the new age netizens."

Here are the exciting discount offers one can avail during the Flipkart Big Shopping Days:

Honor 9 Lite: 3GB RAM & 32GB memory variant available at Rs. 1,000 off

Honor 9 Lite: 4GB RAM & 64GB variant with a discount of Rs. 2,000 in a bump-up exchange offer

Honor 9i: Available at Rs. 1,000 discount

Honor 8 Pro: Get an amazing discount of Rs. 7,000

Honor Holly 3GB and 2GB: Available at a Rs. 500 discount on both variants

10 percent cashback with HDFC Bank credit cards and debit cards on all above handsets

Here are a couple of attractive discount offers one can avail during the Amazon Summer Sale:

Honor 7X: 32GB variant available at Rs. 500 discount and Rs. 1,000 bump-up exchange offer with No Cost EMI

Honor 7X: 64GB variant available at Rs. 1,000 off and Rs. 2,000 bump-up exchange offer with No Cost EMI

Honor 8 Pro: Available at a discount of Rs. 7,000

10 percent cashback with ICICI Bank credit cards and debit cards on all above handsets