HTC 10 evo launched in India at Rs 48,990
New Delhi: Taiwan-based HTC Corporation on Thursday launched a new water, splash- and dust-resistant smartphone "HTC 10 evo" in India at Rs 48,990.
The smartphone features 5.5-inch display covered by scratch-resistant "Corning Gorilla Glass 5" and comes with "HTC BoomSound Adaptive" audio.
"Inspired by light, this big screen entertainer will keep you engaged throughout along with the next generation audio technology and professional level control to give you the best of photos and selfies at all times," said Faisal Siddiqui, President, South Asia, HTC, in a statement.
The HTC 10 evo sports 16MP camera with optical image stabilisation, phase detection auto-focus and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat operating system.
The device equips 3,200mAh battery and comes with Qualcomm Quick Charge technology for faster charging.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Watch: PM Narendra Modi addresses Rajya Sabha
- PM Modi's name vs. Akhilesh Yadav's developmental model: What will garner more votes?
- Obama spotted kitesurfing in Caribbean with friend Richard Branson
- DNA: Does Sasikala qualify for the post of Tamil Nadu CM without contesting elections?
- Live in the present, Dr Subhash Chandra tells children in Delhi
- US moves UN to designate JeM chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist; China puts proposal on 'hold'
- Is this the greatest catch in history of professional cricket? Watch Video to believe!
- AIADMK crisis: As it happened on Wednesday
- Narendra Modi's 'raincoat' barb: BJP hits back, demands apology from Congress for disrespecting PM
- Surgical strikes: Here's how India's most daring military operation was conducted by Para commandos