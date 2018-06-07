हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
HTC Desire 12, 12+ launched in India

New Delhi: Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC on Wednesday launched HTC Desire 12 and HTC Desire 12+ smartphones in India for Rs 15,800 and Rs 19,790, respectively.

Available in "cool black" and "warm silver" colour variants, the 5.5-inch HTC Desire 12 and the 6-inch HTC Desire 12+ comes with 18:9 edge-to-edge screens.

"Both the smartphones come with durable acrylic glass back surface with a new and streamlined look," the company said in a statement.

HTC Desire 12+ runs Android 8.0 Oreo operating system (OS) with the company's own "HTC Sense" on top.

The device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage.

The rear camera set-up includes 13MP+2MP dual sensors with PDAF and "Bokeh" mode, and an 8MP front camera.

Meanwhile, HTC Desire 12 runs Android-based HTC Sense and is powered by MediaTek MT6739 chipset coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

The device sports a single 13MP camera sensor on the rear with PDAF and LED flash, and a 5MP camera on the front.

Tags:
HTCHTC Desire 12HTC Desire 12+ smartphonesHTC phones

