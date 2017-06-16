HTC U11 launched in India at Rs 51,990: Here are the key features

New Delhi: HTC launched its water- and dust-proof flagship 4G handset –HTC U11 in India on Friday.

The U11 has been launched in India with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone has been priced at Rs 51,990.

The HTC U11 will be available in India via Amazon India and through offline retailers from last week of June.

The pre-order for U11 will start from Saturday (June 17) and if you do it via HTC's online store, you can get HTC flip cover worth Rs. 1,999 for free.

Here are the key features of the HTC U11

- 5.5 inch Quad HD 3D glass screen

- Liquid glass surface and a 3D glass on both front and back

- Has the latest version of HTC "Usonic" that combines active noise cancellation with the ability to tune audio for unique hearing

- Comew with "U touch", allowing users to interact with the device with a simple squeeze

- 12 megapixel main camera with HDR boost technology

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 mobile chipset

- 3000 mAh battery that the company claims can be completely charged in 90 minutes

- Offers 6GB RAM/128GB storage

- Android 7.0 Nougat and includes Google Assistant

- First device to feature hands-free access to Amazon Alexa

- HTC Edge Sense lets a user take photos, open Facebook or launch any app

- By using "HTC Edge Sense for Voice-to-Text", the user can lightly squeeze, speak a message and send texts on the go

- One can even customise the squeeze gesture to open email or launch a game