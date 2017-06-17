close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

HTC U11 with edge sense technology, 6GB RAM up for pre-order – Here's how you can book

If you book the phone via HTC's online store, you can get HTC flip cover worth Rs 1,999 for free.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 11:46
HTC U11 with edge sense technology, 6GB RAM up for pre-order – Here&#039;s how you can book

New Delhi: Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC has launched its water- and dust-proof flagship 4G handset –HTC U11.

The U11 has been launched in India with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone has been priced at Rs 51,990.

HTC U11 launched in India at Rs 51,990: Here are the key features
MUST READ
HTC U11 launched in India at Rs 51,990: Here are the key features

The pre-order for U11 will start from Saturday and if you do it via HTC's online store, you can get HTC flip cover worth Rs. 1,999 for free.

The HTC U11 will be available in India via Amazon India and through offline retailers from last week of June.

HTC has introduced a device operation technology in U11 with HTC edge sense that will allow users to control its function by applying different pressures of their grip on the edge of the phone.

The phone comes with 12 megapixel main camera with HDR boost technology.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 mobile chipset, HTC U11 has 3000 mAh battery that the company claims can be completely charged in 90 minutes and support up to 24.5 hours for voice calls.

TAGS

HTC U11HTC U11 featuresHTC U11 India launchHTC U11 specsHTC U 11edge sense

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee sees conspiracy in everything: Amit Shah

West Bengal

Rajnath Singh speaks to Mamata Banerjee over Darjeeling pro...

Situation in Kashmir has not gone out of control: Jitendra
Jammu and Kashmir

Situation in Kashmir has not gone out of control: Jitendra

EuropeWorld

Russia claims it killed two more Islamic State commanders i...

West Bengal

Bengal writes to Centre for more forces for Darjeeling

Himachal Pradesh

Newly elected councillors of SMC to take oath on June 19

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video