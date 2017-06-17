HTC U11 with edge sense technology, 6GB RAM up for pre-order – Here's how you can book

New Delhi: Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC has launched its water- and dust-proof flagship 4G handset –HTC U11.

The U11 has been launched in India with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone has been priced at Rs 51,990.

The pre-order for U11 will start from Saturday and if you do it via HTC's online store, you can get HTC flip cover worth Rs. 1,999 for free.

The HTC U11 will be available in India via Amazon India and through offline retailers from last week of June.

HTC has introduced a device operation technology in U11 with HTC edge sense that will allow users to control its function by applying different pressures of their grip on the edge of the phone.

The phone comes with 12 megapixel main camera with HDR boost technology.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 mobile chipset, HTC U11 has 3000 mAh battery that the company claims can be completely charged in 90 minutes and support up to 24.5 hours for voice calls.