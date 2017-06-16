HTC U11 with edge sense technology all set to be launched in India today

Taipei: Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC is all set to launch its water- and dust-proof flagship 4G handset –HTC U11 in India on Friday.

HTC has introduced a device operation technology in U11 with HTC edge sense that will allow users to control its function by applying different pressures of their grip on the edge of the phone.

The sense-based control can be customised by the users.

The U11 is selling for around 750 euros, fuelling expectations that it will come at about Rs 53,000 in India.

However, the pricing of the phone will vary across countries due to tax structures and operational cost.

The company has launched variants of U11 with different storage capacity and colours that have reflection feature similar to that of liquid surface.

It plans to sell a high-end variant in India that will have 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage expandable up to 2 TB or above 2000 gigabyte with the help of an external memory card.

The phone comes with 12 megapixel main camera with HDR boost technology.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 mobile chipset, HTC U11 has 3000 mAh battery that the company claims can be completely charged in 90 minutes and support up to 24.5 hours for voice calls.