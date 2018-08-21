हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Huawei Nova 3

Huawei caught using DSLR to pass of as Nova 3 pictures in commercial: Reports

The rear camera on Huawei nova 3 comprises a 24MP monochrome and 16MP RGB senor with dual f/1.8 wide aperture 6p lenses.

Huawei caught using DSLR to pass of as Nova 3 pictures in commercial: Reports

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has been reportedly caught using DSLR pictures to promote as selfies taken by its recently launched Nova 3.

Several telecom sites have reported that the company was caught doing this malpractice when an actror (featuring in the Nova 3 commercial) posted behind-the-scene photos on Instagram.

The post revealed that the selfie was actually taken by a DSLR  and not by the said smartphone.

Huawei faced similar controversy while it was showing pictures on P9. However the company later claimed that it never implied that the photo was taken with the P9.

Huawei Nova 3 features a 6.3-inch full-HD screen with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixel and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood, the Nova 3 is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, coupled with a Mali-G72 GPU. The phone has 6GB RAM and inbuilt storage of upto 128GB. The dual camera phone has a 16-megapixel + 24-megapixel rear camera and a 24-megapixel front shooter. The device is embedded with a chip with AI capabilities. For gaming enthusiasts, the devices have advanced GPU turbo technology.

The Nova 3 was launched in India last month at Rs 34,999. It will be available exclusively on Amazon from August 23.

