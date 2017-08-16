close
Huawei Mate 10 with bezel-less display leaked

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 13:08
San Francisco: The "leaked" first renders of Huawei`s next flagship smartphone "Mate 10" give an insight into the bezel-less design that was earlier confirmed by Richard Yu, Product Head of the company`s Consumer Division.

"The rear side of the forthcoming phone reveals a dual camera set-up with Leica lens, dual-LED flash along with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a post on Chinese social networking site Weibo read on Wednesday.

Huawei Mate 10 could sport a 6.1-inch screen with Quad-HD resolution, it added.

"Fingerprint sensor and Huawei branding are very minimal," Pocketnow earlier reported.

In terms of specifications, the phone is expected to be powered by a Kirin 970 chipset coupled with a 6GB RAM and 64GB internal memory configuration.

The phablet could be powered by a 4,000mAh battery and would run Android Nougat OS out-of-the-box.

 

