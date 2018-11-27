हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Huawei Mate 20 Pro all set to be launched in India today: Price, specs and more

The Mate 20 Pro features Leica-branded triple camera at the rear with a 40MP wide-angle lens.

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is set to launch its flagship Mate 20 Pro in India on Tuesday.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro is the company's first smartphone powered by the 5G-ready 7nm Kirin 980 chipset. This is also the first time that Huawei is introducing Mate series in India.

The smartphone was launched in London last month for 1,049 euros (roughly Rs 89,155) for the 6GB RAM variant.

Huawei is simultaneously holding a contest for participants during the launch event where the company will give Amazon voucher worth Rs 1,000 to 5 winners.

Huawei India tweeted:

The Mate 20 Pro features Leica-branded triple camera at the rear with a 40MP wide-angle lens, a 20MP ultra-wide angle lens and an 8MP telephoto lens. There is a 24MP front camera for selfies.

The phone will come with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It will house a massive 4200mAh battery.

The Mate 20 Pro runs Huawei's own EMUI OS based on Android 9.0 Pie.

With IANS Inputs

