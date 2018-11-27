हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 Pro launched in India: Price, specs and more

The Mate 20 Pro runs Huawei's own EMUI OS based on Android 9.0 Pie.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro launched in India: Price, specs and more

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Huawei launched its flagship Mate 20 Pro in India on Tuesday.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro will be available at Rs 69,990, exclusively on Amazon. The phone will go on sale will December 4, but for Amazon Prime members the phone will be available on December 3.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro is the company's first smartphone powered by the 5G-ready 7nm Kirin 980 chipset. This is also the first time that Huawei introduced its Mate series in India.

The Mate 20 Pro features Leica-branded triple camera at the rear with a 40MP wide-angle lens, a 20MP ultra-wide angle lens and an 8MP telephoto lens. There is a 24MP front camera for selfies.

The phone comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It will house a massive 4200mAh battery.

The Mate 20 Pro runs Huawei's own EMUI OS based on Android 9.0 Pie. It will be available in Emerald Green and Twilight colour options.

 

Huawei Mate 20 ProHuawei Mate 20 Pro India launchHuawei Mate 20 Pro priceHuawei Mate 20 Pro featuresHuawei Mate 20 Pro India

