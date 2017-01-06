Huawei Mate 9 with 5.9 inch screen launching today

New York: Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has now officially confirmed that the Mate 9 hit the stores in the United States starting Friday.

Huawei made this announcement during the ongoing CES event in Las Vegas.

What's fascinating for the prospective Huawei Mate 9 is that the phone will get Amazon's Alexa which lets users perform tasks on the go via their mobile device.

On Alexa you can ask it to set an alarm, build to-do lists, get the weather and traffic reports.

Some media reports say that the Huawei Mate 9 will be priced at $599. It will be available in twp colour options –Space Gray and Moonlight Silver color.

Here are the key features of Huawei Mate 9

Display: 5.9 inch FHD Display

Resolution: 1080p (1920 x 1080), 373ppi

CPU: HUAWEI Kirin 960, Octa-core CPU (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) + i6 co-processor, Mali-G71 MP8

Operation System: Android 7.0

4GB RAM

64GB memory, expandable upto 256GB using microSD card

Sensors: Fingerprint Sensor, G-Sensor, Gyroscope sensor, Compass, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity sensor, Hall sensor, Barometer, IR

Camera: 20MP Monochrome+12MP RGB, F2.2 (Primary)

Front camera: 8MP AF, F1.9

Battery: 4000mAh

Dual SIM Support