Huawei Nova 3

Huawei Nova 3 hitting markets today: Price and launch offers

Huawei was recently caught using DSLR pictures to promote as selfies taken by Nova 3.

New Delhi: Huawei's latest flagship Nova 3 will be up for grabs in India on Thursday.

The Chinese electronics giant launched the Nova 3 and Nova 3i in India last month. While the Nova 3i was made available from  August 7, the Nova 3 will be up for sale for the first time today.

Nova 3, priced at Rs 34,999 will be available on Amazon at 1 pm. The company has tweeted:

Huawei Nova 3 features a 6.3-inch full-HD screen with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixel and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood, the Nova 3 is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, coupled with a Mali-G72 GPU. The phone has 6GB RAM and inbuilt storage of upto 128GB. The dual camera phone has a 16-megapixel + 24-megapixel rear camera and a 24-megapixel front shooter.

As part of the launch offers, Amazon is giving no-cost EMIs, extra Rs 2,000 exchange discount and Rs 1,000 cashback on pre-booking. Additionally Reliance Jio customers will get cashback of Rs 1,200 along with 100GB complimentary data.

It may be recalled that just a couple of days ago Huawei was caught using DSLR pictures to promote as selfies taken by its recently launched Nova 3.

Several telecom sites had reported that the company was caught doing this malpractice when an actror (featuring in the Nova 3 commercial) posted behind-the-scene photos on Instagram.

The post revealed that the selfie was actually taken by a DSLR  and not by the said smartphone.

