Huawei

Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i launched in India: Price, specs and availability

The Nova 3 has been priced at Rs 34,999 and the Nova 3i will retail at 20,990 at exclusively on Amazon.

New Delhi: Chinese electronics giant Huawei on Thursday launched the  Nova 3 and Nova 3i smartphones in India.

Huawei said that the Nova 3 has been priced at Rs 34,999 and the Nova 3i will retail at 20,990 at exclusively on Amazon.

While the the Nova 3 will on sale in India on August 23, Honor 3i will be up for grabs on August 7. Both the handsets will be available for pre-orders on Amazon starting 2pm today.

Huawei Nova 3 and Nova 3i feature a 6.3-inch full-HD screen with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixel and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

Under the hood, the Nova 3 is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, coupled with a Mali-G72 GPU. The phone has 6GB RAM and inbuilt storage of upto 128GB. The dual camera phone has a 16-megapixel + 24-megapixel rear camera and a 24-megapixel front shooter.

The Nova 3i houses an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC clubbed with with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and an internal storage of 64GB/ 128GB.

As part of the launch offers, Amazon is giving no-cost EMIs, extra Rs 2,000 exchange discount and Rs 1,000 cashback on pre-booking. Additionally Reliance Jio customers will get cashback of Rs 1,200 along with 100GB complimentary data.

 

