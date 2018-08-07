हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Huawei

Huawei Nova 3i up for grabs today: All you want to know

The Nova 3i will retail at 20,990.

Huawei Nova 3i up for grabs today: All you want to know

New Delhi: Chinese electronics giant Huawei's recently launched Nova 3i will be up for grabs on Tuesday.

Huawei launched the  Nova 3 and Nova 3i smartphones in India two weeks back. The Nova 3 has been priced at Rs 34,999 and the Nova 3i will retail at 20,990 at exclusively on Amazon.

While the Nova 3 will go on sale in India on August 23, the Nova 3i will be available for sale at 12 pm on Amazon today.

Huawei has tweeted:

As part of launch offers Axis Bank users will get Rs 1,500 instant discount on using the bank's debit and credit card. Users will also get a boat stone 260 bluetooth speaker for free.

Huawei Nova 3 and Nova 3i feature a 6.3-inch full-HD screen with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixel and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

Under the hood, the Nova 3 is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, coupled with a Mali-G72 GPU. The phone has 6GB RAM and inbuilt storage of upto 128GB. The dual camera phone has a 16-megapixel + 24-megapixel rear camera and a 24-megapixel front shooter.

The Nova 3i houses an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC clubbed with with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and an internal storage of 64GB/ 128GB.

As part of the launch offers, Amazon is giving no-cost EMIs, extra Rs 2,000 exchange discount and Rs 1,000 cashback on pre-booking. Additionally Reliance Jio customers will get cashback of Rs 1,200 along with 100GB complimentary data.

 

HuaweiHuawei Nova 3i flash saleHuawei Nova 3i priceHuawei Nova 3i specs

