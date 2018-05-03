Huawei P20 Pro, P20 lite available in India, get cashback upto Rs 5,000

New Delhi: Huawei has announced meag offers on Huawei P20 Pro and P20 lite that has gone on sale from Thursday.

The company will offer cashback and no cost EMI through Amazon on both P20 Pro and P20 lite. The company has partnered with Vodafone to offer 100 GB additional data to customers buying new devices. Prepaid customers will be required to recharge with Rs 199 or above to be entitled for the offer. At the same time, post-paid customers will get 10GB free data extra for 10 months on any Vodafone RED plan starting Rs. 399.

These special offers are available till 7th May, the company said.

Huawei P20 Pro will be available on an instant cashback of Rs 5,000. This offer is available only for Axis Bank Card members till 7th May. additionally, customers can also avail exchange offers of up to Rs 6,000. Priced at Rs 64,999, the device will be selling with a no cost EMI options up to 12 months, starting at 5417 per month.

The Huawei P20 lite is available at 19,999. Axis Bank Card members can avail cashback up to Rs 1500. The device comes with a no-cost EMI option for up to 12 Months, starting 1667 per month and also offers an exchange option of up to Rs 2,000.

The P20 Pro with 6.1-inch screen comes with Leica triple camera and 5x Hybrid Zoom. It features a 24MP selfie camera with artificial intelligence (AI) beautification and 3D portrait lighting. The phone also features a colour temperature sensor for better colour reproduction. In partnership with Google, the new series supports Google ARCore delivering advanced augmented reality (AR) capabilities, the company said.

The 'HUAWEI P20 Series' devices support six-axis stabilisation and 960fps super slow motion. It also includes on-device Prisma processing, which supports real-time filter recommendations based on scene and object recognition.

With camera-rich features and aggressive pricing, the P20 series represent Huawei`s fresh attempt to compete head-to-head with Samsung`s Galaxy S9 and the iPhone X in the increasingly look-alike market for smartphones.

Huawei P20 Lite sports a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display, a HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC clubbed with 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage. The phone houses dual rear cameras(16 MP + 2 MP) and 3000mAh battery.