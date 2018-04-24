Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Pro Lite India launch today: All you want to know

New Delhi: Smartphone maker Huawei, that recently launched the P20 Pro and P20 Pro Lite will introduce the devices in India on Tuesday.

The P20 Pro model comes at 899 euros (Approximately Rs 73,000) while some leaked reports say that the P20 Pro Lite may be priced under Rs 20,000.

The P20 Pro with 6.1-inch screen comes with Leica triple camera and 5x Hybrid Zoom. It features a 24MP selfie camera with artificial intelligence (AI) beautification and 3D portrait lighting. The phone also features a colour temperature sensor for better colour reproduction. In partnership with Google, the new series supports Google ARCore delivering advanced augmented reality (AR) capabilities, the company said.

The 'HUAWEI P20 Series' devices support six-axis stabilisation and 960fps super slow motion. It also includes on-device Prisma processing, which supports real-time filter recommendations based on scene and object recognition.

With camera-rich features and aggressive pricing, the P20 series represent Huawei`s fresh attempt to compete head-to-head with Samsung`s Galaxy S9 and the iPhone X in the increasingly look-alike market for smartphones.

Huawei P20 Lite sports a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display, a HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC clubbed with 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage. The phone houses dual rear cameras(16 MP + 2 MP) and 3000mAh battery.

With Agency Inputs