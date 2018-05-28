Huawei rolls out EMUI 8.0 for Honor 7X

New Delhi: Huawei`s sub-brand Honor on Monday announced the roll out of Emotion User Interface (EMUI) 8.0 based on Android Oreo 8.0 on Honor 7X devices.

EMUI 8.0 comes with three new features including the "ride mode, game suite and shortcut to Paytm" along with improved smart resolution, dynamic wallpapers and navigation bar customisations, the company said in a statement.

"The upgraded EMUI 8.0 is a technological software which is efficient, secure, user friendly and will enable the users to reach 90 percent of the core functions in just 3 clicks," said P. Sanjeev, Vice President, Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group.

The newly added "ride mode", on activation will notify callers if the user is unavailable to answer calls while riding or driving in order to promote road safety.

With the "gaming mode", the device will automatically optimize for better gaming experience, hiding all on-screen notifications except for calls, alarms and low battery.

With "Paytm" integration, in EMUI 8.0, users will be allowed to access the Paytm payment page by a fingerprint to making transactions faster, the company added.

Launched in December last year, Honor 7X comes in 32GB and 64GB variants, priced at Rs 12,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively along with a 15.06cm Full HD+ display, dual-lens 16MP + 2MP rear camera, 8MP front camera additionally including face unlock and split screen features.