Huawei's smartphone e-brand Honor on Friday said Karnataka has emerged as one of its top markets in India, contributing almost 10 percent of the total sale.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 14:20
Huawei to more than double its smartphone sales in India

Bengaluru: Huawei's smartphone e-brand Honor on Friday said Karnataka has emerged as one of its top markets in India, contributing almost 10 percent of the total sale.

With a strong retail presence in more than 206 stores in the state, Honor smartphones have gained popularity among young millennials, the company said in a statement.

"In our journey to emerge as one of the preferred smartphone brands in the country, Karnataka has played an important role. With a strong product pipeline, we are confident of strengthening our position in the southern region", Allen Wang (Director, Product Center, Huawei India Consumer Business Group) said.

Huawei is aiming to more than double its smartphone sales in India this fiscal year backed by a higher focus on the offline retail channel for its Honor brand of devices, it said.

In the southern region, Huawei Honor products are available in 1070 plus retail stores. The company also announced that its next smartphone, Honor 8 Pro will soon launch in India that it said aims to redefine smartphone experience.

In the upcoming Honor 8 Pro, Huawei brings together best-in-class hardware and software, from optical lenses to sensors, to image processing algorithms, empowering users to capture the highest-quality images, the statement added.

 

TAGS

Huawei smartphonehonorHonor smartphoneHuawei Honor productsHonor 8 Pro

