Independence day sale: Get Vivo Nex, Vivo V9 at just Rs 1,947

New Delhi: Smartphone maker Vivo is celebrating India's 72th Independence day with a host of lucrative offers that include flash sale, lucky draw and freebies on purchasing phones.

However, the Vivo flash sale between August 7 and August 9 is something that is bound to excite smartphone lovers. Under the Independence Day flash sale offer, Vivo is giving the Vivo Nex, Vivo V9 for as low as Rs 1,947.

The company has tweeted:

Vivo celebrates the 72nd year of #IndependenceDay with the Vivo Freedom Carnival beginning at 12 am on 7th August! Flash sale alert! #VivoNEX & #VivoV9 will be available at a jaw dropping price of ₹1947 only. Keep watching this space for other fascinating deals! #FreedomCarnival pic.twitter.com/VgJTpFHMaF — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) August 6, 2018

Under the three-day sale offer, customers can also get up to Rs 4,000 cash back on select smartphones via credit or debit card transactions. Vivo is also giving a 12-month zero-cost EMI offer on all Vivo phones, free Bluetooth earphones worth Rs 1,200 on the buying Vivo NEX, X21, and V9.

To avail the flash sale, customers must sign up at the Vivo store and place their order as soon as the buy option is live. Payment modes like cash on delivery, credit card, debit card and net banking are available.

Vivo Nex

The Vivo NEX was launched in India last month at Rs 44,990. The device features an all-glass design with 90 percent of screen-to-body ratio and unlike most smartphone makers, Vivo has ditched the "notch" for the device.

The smartphone features a pop-up selfie camera and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset with 8GB RAM and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone comes with 12MP+5MP primary camera on the rear and an 8MP front shooter for selfies.

Apart from having a 6.59-inch AMOLED display, the Vivo Nex runs Vivo's custom Fun Touch OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo and is powered by a 4000mAh battery. The device supports dual SIM connectivity along with Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG and 4G.

Vivo V9

The device was launched in India in April at Rs 22,990. The Vivo V9 comes with iPhone X-like notch and primary camera setup and a "FullView" display. It has a 6.3 inch screen featuring Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The phone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 octa-core processor and equipped with 4GB RAM and 64GB memory. It will come in three colour options - Champagne Gold, Pearl Black, and Sapphire Blue. It also features the latest Android 8.1.

The phone houses two rear cameras – a 16MP main camera and a 5MP secondary camera – and is supported by an AI Bokeh algorithm and a 24MP front camera.