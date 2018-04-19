InFocus launches Vision 3 PRO phone with dualfie capability in India

New Delhi: US-based technology company InFocus on Thursday launched "Vision 3 PRO" with face unlock feature in India for Rs 10,999.

The device comes with a special camera feature "dualfie" which allows users to simultaneously use the front and rear camera.

The smartphone has 13 MP+8 MP, wide-angle dual rear camera with phase detection auto focus (PDAF).

"Our devices are designed with high-end features and great functionality to cater to the consumers' budget needs. The Indian consumer can now get the best of both worlds -- budget pricing and great features and technology," Luo Zhongsheng, Global CEO for Sharp and InFocus Mobile, said in a statement.

A MediaTek MT6750 processor powers the device coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory that can be extended upto 128GB.

"Vision 3 PRO" has a 5.7-inch, 18:9 HD display for an immersive experience.

The smartphone runs Android 7.0 OS and is fuelled by 4,000mAh battery.