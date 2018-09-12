हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
iPhone X most successful revenue generating model for Apple: Counterpoint

However, cumulative shipments of the iPhone X are lower than iPhone 6, which was its most-successful device, for a similar period since launch.

iPhone X most successful revenue generating model for Apple: Counterpoint

San Francisco: Riding on 63 million shipments till August 2018, Apple`s iPhone X is on track to be the most successful revenue and profit-generating iPhone ever, a Counterpoint Research report has said.

However, cumulative shipments of the iPhone X are lower than iPhone 6, which was its most-successful device, for a similar period since launch.

iPhone 6 shipped 30 million more units than iPhone X during its first 10 months of sales, so it missed the "Volume Super Cycle" but drove the Cupertino-headquartered giant`s "Revenue Super Cycle".

According to Counterpoint`s "Market Monitor" report, by comparison, during the iPhone 6 Super Cycle, Apple took only six months to achieve similar volume, post its launch in 2014.

"iPhone X drove a completely radical new design language that helped Apple to command a significantly higher Average Selling Price (ASP) at a point when the overall smartphone market was beginning to saturate," the market reseach firm said in a statement.

Apple has actually delivered a revenue super-cycle, posting record iPhone revenues and ASPs since the iPhone X launch.

"iPhone X is therefore also a factor in Apple becoming the first trillion-dollar company," Counterpoint added.

Meanwhile, India contributed to just one percent of the total iPhone X shipments so far but the device was well received in the US market with demand reaching an all-time high during the initial months of launch.

"This shows in these large volumes` emerging markets, Apple needs to recheck its strategy if it wants to grow its user base or top-line," Counterpoint noted.

