itel launches 3 new smartphones in India

The smartphones offer instant cashback vouchers of Rs 2,200 from Reliance Jio.

itel launches 3 new smartphones in India

New Delhi: China-based Transsion Holdings` itel Mobile on Tuesday launched a dual rear camera smartphone "A45" at Rs 5,999.

The company also announced two more smartphones -- A22 and A22 Pro -- powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processor at an affordable price of Rs 5,499 and Rs 6,499 respectively.

The 5.45-inch HD+ "A45" with full screen display -- 18:9 aspect ratio -- sports 5MP selfie camera with flash and 5MP auto-focus (AF) + VGA dual rear camera.

"The new `A45` is a result of our commitment to providing best in class mobile technology along with superior experience to consumers," Goldee Patnaik, Head of Marketing, itel Business Unit, said in a statement.

The device is powered by 1.3 GHz processor coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage that is expandable up to 32GB. It has 2700mAh battery and runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition).

The smartphones offer instant cashback vouchers of Rs 2,200 from Reliance Jio.

 

