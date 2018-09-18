हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
iVoomi

iVOOMI-backed Innelo launches budget smartphone in India

iVOOMI-backed Innelo launches budget smartphone in India

New Delhi: Chinese electronics company iVOOMi`s sub-brand Innelo on Tuesday launched "Innelo 1" in India for Rs 7,499.

The smartphone with a notched display and 5.86-inch HD+ 19:9 screen, is available on Amazon India in "Persian Red", "Pacific Blue", "Platinum Gold" and "Midnight Black" colours.

"Innelo 1 has been designed exquisitely with leading edge technology that fits the expectations of the urban and young consumers," Ashwin Bhandari, CEO, Innelo India, said in a statement.

The smartphone features facial recognition and is backed by a 3000mAh battery.

The device runs "SmartMe OS 3.0" based on Android 8.1 Oreo OS and is powered by a 1.3GHz MTK processor.

The phone comes in 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage which is expandable up to 128GB.

