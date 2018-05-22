iVOOMi i2 with 3D mirror finish launched in India for Rs 7,499

New Delhi: Chinese electronics company iVOOMi on Tuesday launched "i2" with 3D mirror finish for Rs 7,499 in India.

The device comes with features such as "Full View" display and facial recognition and is exclusively available on Flipkart.

The smartphone also supports dual active 4G VoLTE connectivity.

"iVOOMi `i2` is a design inspiration with features like face unlock and 3D mirror finish body. We intend to establish a stronger connection with the youth and continue fulfilling their requirements," Ashwin Bhandari, CEO, iVOOMi India, said in a statement.

The 3D mirror finish back panel consists of 15 layers of optical coating, the company claimed.

The smartphone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 2A fast-charge technology and sports a 5.45-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

The device packs in 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage which is expandable up to 128GB via a MicroSD card slot.

An MTK 6739 processor powers the device.

There is a 13MP+2MP dual rear camera with flash and an 8MP front camera on the smartphone.

The device runs Android 8.1 Oreo Operating System (OS).