iVoomi

iVOOMi iPro with shatterproof display launched at Rs 3,999

The iPro is powered by a 1.3 GHz Quad-Core MTK 6737 processor.

New Delhi: Smartphone maker iVOOMi on Thursday announced the launch of iPro, touted to be India’s first FullView (18:9) smartphone.

Priced at Rs 3,999, the phone will be available exclusively on Flipkart. iVOOMi has tied up with Reliance Jio for the "Jio Football Offer" whereby the customers are entitled to receive a cashback worth Rs 2,200 by recharging their Jio connections with Rs 198 or Rs 299 prepaid pack.

The phone comes with 4.95 inch FWVGA+ Full View display with 18:9 Screen Ratio. The iPro sports a 5MP Rear Camera with Soft Flash and Time Lapse feature and a 5MP selfie camera with 6-level Face Beauty Mode and Mirrored Selfie.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 1.3 GHz Quad-Core MTK 6737 processor. the iPro runs on Android Oreo 8.1 (Go edition) on top of Smart Me OS 3.0. It is backed by a powerful 2000mAh battery, .

The smartphone features Facial Recognition software to unlock the device via the phone's front facing camera. Packed with 1GB RAM + 8GB ROM expandable upto 128GB via a Micro SD card, the smartphone is available in 3 colour variants - Platinum Gold, Indie Blue, Matte Red.

The iVOOMi iPro is a dual SIM smartphone with other connectivity options like Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG, 3G and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). Sensors on the phone include Proximity sensor and Gravity sensor. The phone comes with Long Screenshot, Magazine Lock Screen, Intelligent background management, and Smart SMS and Call Identification.

Here are the key specs of iVOOMi iPro

4.95 inch FWVGA+ Full View (18:9) Display
480*960 screen resolution
5MP Rear Camera with Soft Flash
5MP Selfie Front Camera
1GB RAM + 8GB ROM expandable Upto 128GB
2000mAh Battery
Facial Recognition/Face Unlock
1.3GHz Quad Core, MTK 6737 Processor
Dual SIM Support
Android 8.1 Go Edition
SmartMe 3.0 OS
Gravity Sensor, Proximity Sensor

Tags:
iVoomiiVOOMi iProiVOOMi iPro specsiVOOMi iPro price

