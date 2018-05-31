Jio users to get instant cashback of Rs 2,750 on Samsung Galaxy J2 2018, Galaxy J7 Duo

New Delhi: Reliance Jio users who purchase the new Samsung Galaxy J2 2018 and Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo can avail a cashback of Rs 2,750 in their "MyJio account" on recharging with a Rs 198 or Rs 299 plan.

The cashback for Jio users comes bundled with an extra 10GB of 4G data on every recharge for the next 10 recharges for Samsung Galaxy J2 2018 users.

Similarly, Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo users will get double data benefits for a maximum of four recharges. For double data, users will have to choose Rs 198 or above Jio prepaid plan.

Samsung Galaxy J2 2018 Offer Summary:

· Jio subscribers buying the Samsung Galaxy J2 2018, can avail cashback and additional data benefits

· Instant Cashback benefits – Rs 2,750 (Rs 50 x 55 cashback vouchers)

· Data benefits – Up to 100GB 4G data (10GB x 10 additional data vouchers)

· Offer Date – Till 30th September 2018

· Eligible Plans – Rs 198 or Rs 299 Jio prepaid plans

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo Offer Summary:

· Jio subscribers buying the Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo, can avail instant cashback and double data benefits

· Instant Cashback benefits – Rs 2,750 (55 x Rs 50 cashback vouchers)

· Data benefits – Double data (for a maximum of four recharges)

· Offer Date – Till 30th September 2018

· Eligible Plans – For cashback, Rs 198 or Rs 299 Jio prepaid plans; For double data, Rs 198 or above Jio prepaid plan

Samsung launched the Galaxy J2 2018 and the Galaxy J7 Duo in India in April. The phone comes pre-loaded with a new feature called Samsung Mall that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to deliver search results on the basis of a product picture clicked on or uploaded from the user's gallery.

Priced at Rs 8,190, Galaxy J2 2018 features a 5.0-inch super AMOLED display, an 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera -- both with LED flash. The device is powered by Quad-Core 1.4 GHz Cortex A53 processor paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 2600mAh battery.

The Galaxy J7 Duo has been priced at Rs 16,990. Galaxy J7 Duo comes with rear camera system of 13 MP+5MP setup and 8MP front camera. The device comes with the latest operating system Android Oreo. The device has Exynos 7 series processor, 4GB RAM and 32GB memory that is expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card.

The device has 5.5-inch HD Super AMOLED display and houses 3,000mAh battery. The App Pair feature lets users work on two apps simultaneously.