Reliance Jio

JioPhone for Rs 501 under Monsoon Hungama offer – Key things you need to carry

Customers will get a new Jio SIM with the JioPhone.

JioPhone for Rs 501 under Monsoon Hungama offer – Key things you need to carry

New Delhi: Reliance has launched 'JioPhone Monsoon Hungama', offering to replace old feature phone with JioPhone for just Rs 501.

The scheme was announced by Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on July 5 at the 41st annual general meeting of Reliance Industries.

Customers will get a new Jio SIM with the JioPhone while those who want to retain their existing number can also do so by opting for Mobile Number Portability (MNP). Once the MNP to Jio is complete, customer can proceed for Monsoon Hungama exchange offer.

How to avail the JioPhone Monsoon Hungama offer?

This Rs 501 offer can be availed instantly at the retail point, on exchanging any old 2G/3G/4G (non-VOLTE) phone. Customers will have to ensure that the old phone that is being exchanged must be in working condition and with charger. The old phone must be handed over to the retailer at the time of the new JioPhone purchase.

Key things you need to carry to avail the JioPhone Monsoon Hungama offer

  • Old mobile phone in working condition
  • Battery and Charger of old phone
  • Aadhaar number
  • In case of MNP, you will have to carry the new MNP JIO number

Data Benefits under the JioPhone Monsoon Hungama offer

Additionally JioPhone users under the Monsoon Hungama exchange offer will also get a special exchange bonus of 6GB data voucher, worth Rs 101. This takes the total data to 90 GB over 6 months.

Monsoon Hungama is a combined offering of a JioPhone at effectively Rs 501 and a 6 months unlimited voice and data recharge of Rs 594.

There are currently 2 JioPhone plans available: Rs 49 and Rs 153. The Rs 49 plan is a kind of trial plan with 1 GB monthly data, whereas Rs 153 provides 1.5 GB data/day. Jio is also introducing Rs 99 with unlimited free voice, 0.5GB data/day and 300 SMS for 28 days.

