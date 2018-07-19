हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Reliance Jio

JioPhone Monsoon Hungama offer to be rolled out on July 21: All you want to know

Jio feature phone users can exchange their existing feature phone for a brand new JioPhone for just Rs 501. 

JioPhone Monsoon Hungama offer to be rolled out on July 21: All you want to know

New Delhi: Reliance will roll out its JioPhone Monsoon Hungama offer in the country from July 21. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on July 5 announced 'JioPhone Monsoon Hungama', offering to replace old feature phone with JioPhone for just Rs 501 at the 41st annual general meeting of Reliance Industries.

The registration for new JioPhone has gone live. You can register yourself here to avail the offer.

Jio feature phone users can exchange their existing feature phone for a brand new JioPhone for just Rs 501.  In July 2003, Reliance Infocomm had launched Monsoon Hungama Offer -- a crowd-puller that allowed customers to get a multimedia mobile phone for Rs 501 upfront payment, and monthly plan options.

Ambani had said that 500 million Indians still use feature phones without internet capabilities. The company already has 25 million JioPhone users.

Ambani - who stormed into the mobile telephony market with free voice calls and dirt cheap data offerings in 2016 – also announced that JioPhone 2 would be made available at an introductory price of Rs 2,999 from August 15.

He also announced ambitious plans for offering ultra high-speed fixed line broadband services for homes and enterprises across 1,100 cities.

The new 'Jio GigaFiber Service', the registration for which will commence on August 15, promises to transform digital experiences for home users, he had said.

The GigaFiber service will enable experience of ultra high-definition entertainment on large screen TVs, multi-party video conferencing, voice-activated virtual assistants, virtual reality gaming, digital shopping, among others.

With PTI Inputs

Tags:
Reliance JioJioPhone Monsoon Hungama offerJio feature phoneMonsoon Hungama offer

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close