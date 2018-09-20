हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Reliance JioPhone

JioPhone users get dicated YouTube App: Here's how to download it

The JioPhone 2 is powered with a horizontal screen display and a full keyboard.

JioPhone users get dicated YouTube App: Here&#039;s how to download it

New Delhi: Reliance JioPhone users can now access the YouTube App on their handsets.

At the company's 41st annual general meeting on July 5 this year, Mukesh Ambani had announced the second-generation JioPhone with added features like qwerty keypad and messaging services like Whatsapp, Facebook, and Youtube.

The phone was available for booking from August 15 for Rs 2,999. However the added features are being rolled out in batches.

Last week JioPhone users got access to Whatsapp on their handsets. This is first of its kind rollout of the mobile messaging app on a non-touch screen mobile phone. To get started, JioPhone users only need to verify their phone number and then they can begin chatting with other WhatsApp users, one-on-one or in groups.

Here's how to download YouTube on Jiophone:

  • JioPhone, users can download YouTube the JioPhone 2 by visiting the AppStore and clicking on download.
  • After successful download, you will have to click the installation button.
  • Reliance Retail has created a special helpline number ‘1991’ to answer queries on the JioPhone.

The JioPhone 2 is powered with a horizontal screen display and a full keyboard. The horizontal display provides a horizontal screen viewing experience. The full keyboard provides a QWERTY keypad for ease of typing.

JioPhone users can enjoy free voice calls and a host of applications like JioTV, JioCinema, JioMusic and JioChat.

The phone comes with a 2.40-inch display with a resolution of 240 pixels by 320 pixels and it comes with 512MB of RAM. The phone packs 4GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB via a SD card card.

The Jio Phone 2 packs a 2-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 0.3-megapixel front shooter for selfies.The device runs KAI OS and is powered by a 2000mAh. Also, the connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Global Positioning System (GPS), Bluetooth, Near-field communication (NFC) and frequency modulation (FM).

