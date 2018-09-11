हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
JioPhone users get Whatsapp access: Here's how to download it

To get started, JioPhone users only need to verify their phone number and then they can begin chatting with other WhatsApp users, one-on-one or in groups.

New Delhi: JioPhone users can access Whatsapp on their handsets and it will be rolled out across all the handsets in next 10 days. This is first of its kind rollout of the mobile messaging app on a non-touch screen mobile phone.

"We will be providing WhatsApp, the most used chat application in the world, on all JioPhones starting today. Jio wants to thank the Facebook and WhatsApp team for making this happen," Akash Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said.
 
“After successful completion of the trials, for the first time, WhatsApp will be available for JioPhone across India. WhatsApp built a new version of its private messaging app for JioPhone, running the Jio-KaiOS, to give people a simple, reliable, and secure way to communicate with friends and family,” the company said in a release.
 
“The new app offers the best of WhatsApp including fast and reliable messaging and the ability to send photos and videos — all end-to-end encrypted. It's also easy to record and send voice messages with just couple taps on the keypad,” it added.
 
Here's how to download Whatsapp on Jiophone:

WhatsApp will be available on the JioPhone AppStore starting 10th September, 2018 and will be rolled out on all JioPhones by 20th September, 2018

On being made available on the JioPhone, users can download WhatsApp on both the JioPhone and the JioPhone 2 by visiting the AppStore and clicking on download.
 
Reliance Retail has created a special helpline number ‘1991’ to answer queries on the JioPhone.

