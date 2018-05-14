Kult Impulse launched at Rs 8,999 in India

New Delhi: Domestic handset maker Kult on Monday launched its new budget smartphone "Kult Impulse", priced at Rs 8,999, to be available across the country from Tuesday.

"Kult Impulse" will come with a bezel-less 5.99-inch HD display, 13MP rear AF camera with dual LED flash, 13MP selfie camera and 60 hours of music playback, the company said in a statement.

"Our focus has been to offer the best possible technology, innovation and experience to the users and `Impulse` is designed, keeping in mind, the inspirers` attitude," said Nitesh Gupta, Director, New Product Development, Kult.

The phone will be powered by a MTK 6739 quad-core processor, 4000 mAh battery, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage expandable up to 64GB and will run on Android Nougat 7.1.1.

Additionally, the handset will support face recognition and finger-print scanner for smart access to the device.

"Kult Impulse" will come bundled with an exclusive Reliance Jio cashback offer of Rs 2,200 on select recharge plans for new and existing Jio customers.