Kumbh JioPhone launched, offers suite of benefits for pilgrims

New Delhi: Reliance Jio has launched Kumbh JioPhone, offering a suite of benefits especially designed for the needs of the pilgrims.

“Kumbh is the largest human congregation in the world, with over 130 Mn pilgrims taking a holy dip over 55 days. During this Kumbh, JioPhone is introducing a digital solution that will enrich the spiritual experience of millions of pilgrims during the divine holy dip,” a company statement said.

The new Kumbh functionality will be available to both existing and new JioPhone users. Users can get to the Kumbh functionalities through the JioStore on the JioPhone.

“The Kumbh JioPhone, a unique and differentiated offering, is being introduced to honour this revered tradition of India. The Kumbh JioPhone along with the power of Jio 4G data will ensure that the Kumbh pilgrims can make the most of their pilgrimage. Kumbh JioPhone offers a suite of benefits especially designed for the needs of the pilgrims,” the company said.

1. End to End Rich information services about Kumbh

a. Information on Kumbh

b. Real-time Travel Information (special trains, buses etc.)

c. Booking tickets & receiving updates

d. Yatri Ashray at stations

e. Emergency Helpline Numbers

f. Area routes and Maps

g. Pre-published bath and religious day schedules

h. Railway Camp Mela & much more…

2. Features & Functionalities to simplify life at Kumbh

a. Family Locator: Helping you to always stay close to your near and dear ones by finding their exact location

b. Khoya Paya (Lost & Found): Helping you to reunite with your family and friends, in case you are not able to trace them

3. Kumbh Devotional Content

a. Kumbh Darshan: Telecast of special Kumbh events and programs on JioTV along with previous archives of Kumbh

b. Kumbh Radio: 24 X 7 access to devotional songs and hymns that keep you connected with the almighty

4. News Alerts

a. Important alerts and announcements in and around Kumbh at your fingertips

5. Entertainment

a. Games: Many games to entertain you during your visit and afterwards

b. Daily Quiz: Engage and win lots of exciting prizes by simply participating in the daily

Kumbh Quiz and answering questions of your interest

These additional features are over and above the JioPhone core offerings like free SDT, local, roaming, unlimited Internet, JioTV, apps and more.