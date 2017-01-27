Leaked! Samsung Galaxy S8 first picture, specifications and launch date

New Delhi: It is all leaked! Samsung's much talked-about Galaxy 8 will be finally unveiled on March 29 and the specifications are amazing.

According to reports, the company is planning to launch two variants of the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Considering that the Galaxy S8 will be launched on March 29, one may questioned, “Why not during the Mobile World Congress at Barcelona in Feb?”

Samsung is actually skipping it.

What about the leak? @evleaks (Evan Blass) who is known for his accuracy in leaks have leaked the first pic of the Samsung Galaxy S8 along with the launch date.

This is the Samsung Galaxy S8, launching March 29 https://t.co/lQZ0K0q2MA pic.twitter.com/dlusRMX4YH — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 26, 2017

As for features, reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S8 is to come in two screen size variants of 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch with QHD AMOLED display.

Then depending on the market, the Galaxy S8 will be powered by Snapdragon 835 or Samsung Exynos coupled with 4GB of RAM. It will also come with an inbuilt memory of 64GB with can be expanded via a microSD card.

As for camera, reports say a 12-megapixel f/1.7 rear camera with 8-megapixel f/1.7 front facing camera.

The Galaxy S8 will have two battery variants too with the 5.8-inch model powered by a 3000mAh battery while the 6.2-inch model will be powered by a 3500mAh battery.

While these features are as per reports, one will have to wait till March 29 to find out the reality.